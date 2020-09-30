Troy University names new police chief

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University has a new police chief.
George Beaudry has taken the university’s top law enforcement job following a nationwide search.
Beaudry has been in law enforcement for nearly 30 years, most recently as a captain for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, where he has led the patrol division since 2015. He is also a veteran of the United States Air Force.
Beaudry officially assumes command on Oct. 1.
“Chief Beaudry has a history of community engagement in law enforcement, enjoys a solid reputation for leading a diverse force of deputies and has strong credentials from his training and educational background,” said John Schmidt, senior vice chancellor for student services.
Beaudry replaces John McCall, who was fired in June over social media comments relating to the death of George Floyd.
He said he’ll concentrate on building police transparency and increasing the department’s social media outreach.
“The biggest point for me initially is accessibility,” Beaudry said. “I want students and parents to know they have direct access to me and our officers as well. I want our entire community to know that I’m here and available to them.”
