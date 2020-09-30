Tuscaloosa Mayor promises stiff penalties to bars that violate occupancy ordinances

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - On Saturday, Mayor Walt Maddox wrote a Twitter post that included pictures that showed people crowded into bars.
Tuesday, he said scenes like that can’t happen again.
Maddox said he fears people crowding into bars, not wearing face coverings and exceeding 50 percent occupancy limits and threaten the city’s economy and capacity at DCH Regional Medical Center if COVID-19 cases rise again.
Maddox added police will be out in force this weekend enforcing the city’s face covering ordinance and occupancy limits.
Maddox described how the city will use stricter enforcement to get businesses to comply going forward. “When it comes to occupancy, it’s going to be quite simple. The first time you get cited, the second time we shut you down, and you could come before the city council and you could lose your business license," Maddox told WBRC.
Tougher enforcement comes as the city gets ready for Alabama’s first home football game of the year.
