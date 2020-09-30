18-wheeler driver indicted on reckless murder charges in 2019 crash

AUTUAGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The driver of an 18-wheeler involved in a crash that left two people dead and one person seriously injured in 2019 has been indicted.
A grand jury indicted Thaddeus Sumpter on two counts of reckless murder and one count of assault in the first degree, said Elmore County Chief Deputy District Attorney CJ Robinson.
On Oct. 29, Sumpter was driving an 18-wheeler involved in a three-vehicle wreck on Interstate 65, according to the indictment. Two people died and one person was seriously injured as a result of the crash.
Robinson said toxicology reports from after the crash showed Sumpter had marijuana in his system.
