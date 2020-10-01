Ala. Department of Veterans Affairs celebrates 75th anniversary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs celebrated its 75th anniversary of serving the state’s veterans Thursday.
In 1945, the Alabama Legislature created the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs. They saw it as the state’s obligation and responsibility to reintegrate war veterans back into civilian life, according to a news release from the ADVA.
The ADVA started operation on Oct. 1, 1945.
“Today is a time to celebrate our long and honored history of providing quality service to Alabama’s veterans,” said ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis. “From our earliest beginnings, we have been at the forefront of serving the states veteran population and serving as a resource for our nation’s heroes. As we celebrate our 75th anniversary, we look forward to a future that will build on our proud legacy.”
The ADVA provides services like counseling, claims assistance, education assistance, burial benefits and long-term care to eligible recipients.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.