Ala. restaurants still feeling impact of COVID-19 restrictions

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The COVID-19 outbreak has presented the restaurant and hospitality industry a challenge unlike anything it’s seen before. All the more reason why many owners of diners were disappointed in Gov. Kay Ivey’s “safer at home” order extension on Wednesday.
As the owners of Giusseppi’s in Wetumpka, Lance Hester and his wife are having a little trouble swallowing the latest “safer at home” order extension issued this week by Ivey.
“Because it’s important to have a safe environment," Ivey said on Wednesday.
It’s not the mask mandate that bothers Hester.
“We were expecting something different. We understand what’s going on but we also expect to start moving forward," he said.
He’s not alone in the struggle. The frustrations are being reflected statewide.
“It’s really tough for the hotels and restaurants both, actually," said Alabama Restaurant and Hospitality Association President and CEO Mindy Hanan.
A number of people, for example, have lost their jobs in the restaurant and hospitality industry just in Alabama, a drop of around 40%, according to one survey.
“And so it’s really hurt them terribly and hurts them and their suppliers and it just multiplies throughout the community," Hanan said.
The restaurant is, in fact, open, but the mandate to keep 6 feet apart is still part of the deal, which limits the number of customers Hester can allow. Therein lies the challenge to stay afloat and depend more and more on to-go orders.
“That’s definitely not a long-term fix," Hester said.
The Hesters say they aren’t just losing $5,000 per month but they’re also having to pay anywhere between $200 to $300 per week in cleaning supplies and masks.
“We’re about at the limit," said Hester.
Hester bought Giusseppi’s in February just before the COVID outbreak. Hanging on and holding to hope the virus and its ugly affects will soon be wiped away.
The Alabama Restaurant and Hospitality Association says at least 100,000 restaurants have closed across the country because of COVID.
