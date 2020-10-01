Alabama Power customers to see bill credit this month

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Power customers will receive a bill credit this month.
According to Alabama Power, the typical residential customer will receive a $25 credit on October’s bill.
The company has seen lower fuel prices during the pandemic, and the Alabama Public Service Commission approved the credit in August.
This is in addition to the 3 percent rate reduction customers received earlier this year. The rate reduction alone translates to about $4.50 per month, or $54 in savings for the typical residential customer this year, according to Alabama Power.
