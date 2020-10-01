Attorney: Indicted former Selma officer made ‘good arrest’

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - New developments in the story involving two former cops in Dallas County.
The attorney for former Selma police detective Matthew Blaine Teel said the evidence will eventually show Teel made a “good arrest” involving a motorist on April 30.
A Dallas County grand jury indicted Teel and former Dallas County sheriff’s deputy John Taccone on charges of second-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment and obstruction of governmental operations.
Teel, however, did plead guilty to three counts of obstruction of justice by persuasion of a witness in federal court last week.
This all started when Teel’s wife called her husband to say a motorist was “messin” with her on Highway 80. Teel later spotted the vehicle and pulled the driver over. Taccone arrived on the scene soon after.
The charges against the male driver were later dropped.
