Auburn city manager to retire

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Auburn announced that city manager James Buston III will retire early next year.
Buston has been with the city for 25 years. He started in 1996 to create the city’s first information technology department. He later served in the dual role of assistant city manager and chief information officer. He was appointed city manager in 2017.
During Buston’s time as city manager, over 1,150 new jobs were created in Auburn’s industrial sector, and seven new companies located to the city. Another 32 companies in the city expanded their operations.
“I’m beyond thankful that Jim was here to provide a steady hand of experience at a time when we had a new Mayor, six new Council members and three key retirements of long-serving department heads. I will miss his counsel,” said Auburn Mayor Ron Anders. “The City of Auburn is better for his years of dedication to providing the best quality city services possible.”
“The City of Auburn’s employees form a strong, high-performing organization with a well-deserved reputation for outstanding achievement, and I was honored to lead some of the finest and most dedicated public servants in the nation,” Buston said. “My time here has been a wonderful journey, and I hope to have made a meaningful contribution to making Auburn a better place for all who live, work, visit and study here.”
Buston will retire on Jan. 31.
