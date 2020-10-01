Auburn police arrest woman on human trafficking charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn police say they arrested a woman on human trafficking charges Wednesday.
Reina Perez-Godinez, 36, of Auburn, has been charged with two counts of human trafficking in the first degree.
On Wednesday, police were alerted about the allegations of human trafficking involving the prostitution of a minor.
During their investigation, police say Perez-Godinez was considered a suspect. She was taken into custody.
Perez-Godinez was taken to Lee County Jail. She is being held on a $500,000 bond.
Additional charges are possible as police continue to investigate the case.
