2 charged with multiple Wetumpka Highway vehicle burglaries

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two suspects have been arrested and charged with multiple counts of breaking into vehicles, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Christopher Ellis, 33, and Michael Reeves, 43, are facing seven charges each of unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.
The crimes happened around midnight on Wednesday and occurred in the 3000 block of Wetumpka Highway.
Both men are being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $15,250 each, or $2,500 on each charge.
