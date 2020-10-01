It will be awhile before any rain chances return to the forecast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - How gorgeous was Wednesday’s weather?! It really doesn’t get much better than a high of 79 degrees with sunshine and virtually no humidity.
Today will be similar, just a bit warmer. Most areas will reach the lower 80s under sunny skies. While you probably won’t notice it, another cold front will push through during the early afternoon hours. The only noticeable effect it will have is an uptick in wind speeds to 10-15 mph and a change in wind direction to the northwest.
The humidity stays comfortable for this time of year despite the warmer afternoon temperatures.
Behind the front will be a reinforcing shot of fall air. Daytime highs will struggle to make it into the 70s on Friday before rising into the middle 70s on Saturday. Overnight lows both Friday night and Saturday night will be on either side of 50, with Friday night likely the coldest night since early May!
Yet another “dry” cold front will push through on Sunday, keeping a truly fall air mass in place into early next week. Daytime highs will range from the middle to upper 70s Sunday through Tuesday, and overnight lows each of those nights will fall into the 50s. It will also stay mostly to entirely sunny except for a few clouds with Sunday’s front.
These cold fronts are also ensuring that very low (comfortable) humidity levels remain in place across the region, which helps make things feel nice and refreshing!
Yet another front may try to come through during the middle of next week, but it will also also likely be dry, meaning it won’t have any moisture or energy to work with to produce rain or storms.
Since all of the fronts set to push through Alabama are dry, we’ve got a 100% (guaranteed) chance of entirely dry and rain-free weather through at least next Thursday afternoon.
Tropics heating up a bit...
While our weather looks to remain quiet, the same cannot be said for the tropics. After a week of quietness in the Atlantic Basin, there are now two systems being watched by the National Hurricane Center.
Both of them are in the Caribbean Sea.
The first has been on the radar -- no pun intended -- for the last few days, and now has a 70% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm. That would likely occur sometime Friday or Saturday in the Western Caribbean.
Fortunately most models suggest that whatever develops will not directly impact the Gulf Coast even if it were to enter the Gulf of Mexico. Florida will likely see some higher rain chances, but no other location will be directly impacted. As we know, things can and will change...so we will continue to monitor this system closely.
The second system is located in the Eastern Caribbean as of this morning and only has a 20% chance of development over the next five days. We will also watch this disturbance over the coming days.
