Montgomery grandfather’s viral baseball story featured on ‘Today’ show

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bucket of baseballs and a note. That’s what Randy Long dropped off at the batting cages one day, and he evidently thought that was as far as the gesture would go.
It went much farther.
Long’s words have touched people across the country. The story was put into the spotlight even more when it was featured on NBC’s “Today” show.
It started when the Montgomery grandfather found a bucket of old baseballs in his garage that had been around for decades. They represented family memories, as he had played ball with his son and grandson long ago.
Long left the baseballs at a local batting cage so someone else could get some use out of them. He left a note with them that read:
"Hope someone can use some of these baseballs in the batting cages. I found them cleaning my garage. I pitched them to my son and grandson for countless rounds. My son is now 46 y/o and my grandson is 23 y/o. I am 72 and what I won’t give to pitch a couple of buckets to them. They have both moved away. If you are a father cherish these times. You won’t believe how quickly they will be gone.
God bless
P.S. Give them a hug and tell them you love them every chance you get!"
The story came to light after Long’s grandson, Ethan Anderson, tweeted about it with a picture of the bucket and note.
On the “Today” show, Hoda Kotb described how the viral post is making “grown men and women across the country cry.”
Kotb said Anderson, who lives in Birmingham, didn’t realize how much his grandfather enjoyed their baseball outings and will go back to visit him so they can play some ball again.
