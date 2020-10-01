Montgomery man sentenced for killing good Samaritan while driving drunk

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been sentenced to prison for a DUI crash that killed a man in December 2017.
Prosecutors say Michael Selvy Eason was driving under the influence when he struck and killed Carwin Joe Purifoy on Dec. 9, 2017. Purifoy had stopped to help two stranded motorists on Troy Highway that night. Prosecutors say Purifoy had just helped them pull their stuck vehicle out of the median when Eason’s Jeep Grand Cherokee struck him.
Eason has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for manslaughter, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey.
Bailey said the investigation by the Montgomery Police Department determined that Eason had been driving under the influence of alcohol and had a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit.
Eason had completed two years of probation for his fourth DUI conviction less than two months before the fatal wreck.
Eason pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge on Feb. 25.
“The grief resulting from a drunk driving crash is unfathomable. The loss is sudden and unanticipated, the death is violent, and the crime is senseless,” Bailey said. “I am proud that my office was able to obtain justice for Mr. Purifoy, who was being a Good Samaritan when his life was tragically cut short. My office is also grateful to Judge Hardwick for giving Michael Selvy Eason the maximum sentence allowed. Our roadways are a little safer now that this habitual DUI offender is off the streets.”
