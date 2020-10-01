Montgomery man sentenced for killing good Samaritan while driving drunk

“The grief resulting from a drunk driving crash is unfathomable. The loss is sudden and unanticipated, the death is violent, and the crime is senseless,” Bailey said. “I am proud that my office was able to obtain justice for Mr. Purifoy, who was being a Good Samaritan when his life was tragically cut short. My office is also grateful to Judge Hardwick for giving Michael Selvy Eason the maximum sentence allowed. Our roadways are a little safer now that this habitual DUI offender is off the streets.”