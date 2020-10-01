New public health and wellness campaign kicks off with free event

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new public health and fitness campaign is kicking off with a free event targeting wellness outcomes for Montgomery residents.
The Montgomery Health and Wellness Task Force will be hosting the Move Montgomery Health and Wellness Kick-Off this weekend.
On Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., residents can come out to Blount Cultural Park and participate in a 45 minute walk, fitness moves, fitness chats, give-a-ways and more.
Montgomery First Lady Tamika Reed started the task force to help residents stay physically fit during the COVID-19 pandemic. She says it started as a walking campaign to get her family, neighbors and residents out of the house.
“As a family, the walking campaign begin as a way to cope with the new normal of COVID-19,” Reed said. “It offered an avenue to tame the restlessness and vulnerability a lot of people have been experiencing throughout the pandemic by allowing you to channel that energy into healthy habits and take back a sense of control. With only a few posts, it boomed organically on social media, which led us to creating a new task force and programming to impact our entire community.”
After the event, the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts will open the Caddell Sculpture Garden.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.