Russell Co. police searching for missing 85-year-old woman (Source: ALEA)
By Jessie Gibson | October 1, 2020 at 10:21 AM CDT - Updated October 1 at 10:22 AM

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly woman.

85-year-old Joyce Crosby was last known to be in the Birmingham area on October 1 at approximately 7:00 a.m. She may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment.

She was driving a gold 2003 Mercury Marquis, bearing Alabama tag number TPL380.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Joyce Crosby, contact the Russell County Sheriff’s Office at 334-664-6852.

