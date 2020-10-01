Russell Co. police searching for missing 85-year-old woman

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly woman.
85-year-old Joyce Crosby was last known to be in the Birmingham area on October 1 at approximately 7:00 a.m. She may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment.
She was driving a gold 2003 Mercury Marquis, bearing Alabama tag number TPL380.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Joyce Crosby, contact the Russell County Sheriff’s Office at 334-664-6852.
