Trinity Wildcats preparing for special homecoming night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When Granger Shook graduated from Trinity Presbyterian School, he left as a state champion. Earlier this year, he returned to his alma mater as the new head football coach in what he calls a dream come true.
“It’s been spectacular to be back,” said Shook. “It was kind of a surreal feeling at first, but it’s been really refreshing to be back home working for an administration that 100% on board and supportive of every effort and every decision that we try to make for these young people.”
But the return to Trinity was bigger than just taking over his old program. Shook was an integral part of the 2003 football team that won the schools first and only state championship. So, getting the chance to lead his former team was a no brainer.
“It was something that my family and I prayed about for a long time, and so when we felt the Lord was calling us here, man we were head first and 100% in,” said Shook.
As if coaching the Wildcats wasn’t enough reward, this Friday, Shook’s championship team will be honored during Trinity’s home game against Reeltown.
While the ceremony will focus on celebrating the school’s past success, Shook hopes it will serve as a lesson for future.
“It’s gonna be good to see those guys. It’s something that I talk to our players about on a daily basis," said Shook. "When you put that helmet on and you put that jersey on and play on this field, you’re playing for a lot more people than you realize, and them seeing these older faces in the stands coming back to watch them play, it kind of furthermore solidifies that.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Ragsdale-Bokin Field.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.