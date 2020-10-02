Bucket of memories: Ala. family’s story of bonding over baseball goes viral

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Randy Long and his grandson, Ethan Anderson, have a special bond - a bond that grew stronger at the baseball field.
“My son and my grandson both played baseball here in Montgomery,” said Long.
Long would take both his son and grandson to the batting cages and pitch countless rounds of baseballs to them when they were growing up.
“Between games, on days we didn’t practice, we’d just go out and throw and they’d hit in that batting cage and I’d get behind the screen and dodge them and it was just hours on hours,” he said,
While cleaning out his garage, Long came across the bucket of balls he used to toss to both boys.
He wanted someone else to make memories with them the way he did. So Long took the balls to a local batting cage with a note.
That note read “Hope someone can use some of these baseballs in the batting cages. I found them cleaning my garage. I pitched them to my son and grandson for countless rounds. My son is now 46 y/o and my grandson is 23 y/o. I am 72 and what I won’t give to pitch a couple of buckets to them. They have both moved away. If you are a father cherish these times. You won’t believe how quickly they will be gone. God bless P.S. Give them a hug and tell them you love them every chance you get!”
Long’s wife took a picture of the bucket and note and sent it to her grandson.
Anderson posted it on Twitter. The post got hundreds of thousands of likes.
“It’s just just unreal. Everybody tells me it’s a lot going on but I’m not a Twitter or a Facebook guy,” said Long.
“People are saying, ‘You know, I’m going to the batting cages with my son this weekend,’ or, I mean, different sports, different things, like ‘I’m going to do this now, Thank you for sharing this.’”
A bucket of baseballs, a note and a post on Twitter. Now that’s inspiring others to make the most of every moment.
“Just go ahead and do those things with your family, your friends, whoever it may be, just to get those moments so you can have them later,” Anderson said.
“The only thing I was hoping to do with it is just, you know, try to get people to realize that time’s ging to pass quickly. You better make the best of it when you can,” said Long.
Another family is going to get those memories with the bucket of balls Long used to pitch to Anderson. A young boy found the note and balls. His family posted about it on Facebook.
Anderson and Long plan to meet the family Monday.
