ASU student murder suspect gets secured bond, fled state before arrest

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court filings reveal new information in the murder case against Ivry Hall.
Hall is accused of fatally shooting fellow Alabama State University student Adam Dowdell last month. Investigators say he killed Dowdell sometime between Sept. 8-14.
New court filings state Hall had fled to his hometown of Chicago, Illinois prior to his arrest on Sept. 18.
Hall’s $250,000 cash bond requirement has also been removed. It is now a $250,000 secured bond. This follows a motion his attorney filed asking for a bond reduction.
The case has been sent to a grand jury.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.