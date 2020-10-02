County Road 12: Wetumpka Zombie Experience

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Just in time for the creepiest month of the year, in what could be the scariest year ever, here’s a chance to get outside and take out the bad guys.
“It’s the Wetumpka Zombie Experience,” said organizer Amanda Muschara. “My dad, it was a dream of his to have a paintball course. Since it’s around Halloween we figured why not make a fun thing out of it?”
Before you start, you can test your zombie killing skills at a shooting range. Once you’re trained and ready to go, it’s off to the woods, two miles of thrills and chills.
“You’re going to have scares coming at you the whole time. They will be jumping out at you, monsters pretty much," Muschara said.
There are five different scenes including Hamburger Hill.
“You’re going to come out and see zombies everywhere. It will be like a shootout so this is where you will get the most action where you can see everyone," Muschara said.
Because of COVID-19 you will be limited to small groups, and they clean all the equipment after it’s used. All you have to do is take out the zombies.
“It’s fun. It’s a lot of adrenaline. I tell the kids it’s almost like a live video game because you’re running through and ducking and there are obstacles to go over,” Muschara said.
As for the course, you’ll have to be brave enough to walk through the gates and see it yourself. It’s open Friday through Sunday all October. You will have to sign a waiver and because of the walking on trails you need to wear comfortable shoes.
