Food for Thought: High and low restaurant inspection scores

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
High Scores
Pizza Place (3848 Harrison Rd.): 100
Moe’s (2900 Zelda Rd.): 100
Montgomery Motor Speedway (480 Booth Rd.): 100
First Watch (2920 Zelda Rd.): 99
Five Guys Burgers & Fries (3078 Zelda Rd.): 99
Applebee’s (6601 Atlanta Hwy.): 99
Mingles (726 Charlie Brassell Pl.): 98
Starbucks (3110 Zelda Rd.): 98
Low Scores
La Taquiza Restaurant & Grill (4530 Troy Hwy.): 87
- Violation: mold in ice machine
Waffle House (985 W. South Blvd.): 89
- Violation: eggs left sitting out at wrong temperature
Popeye’s (832 Ann St.): 93
- Violation: chicken in cooler stored at improper temperature
Pies & Pints (7216 Eastchase Pkwy.): 93
- Violations: mold in ice machine; dishwasher rinse not reaching proper temperature
