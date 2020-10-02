Proposed site of mega prison in Elmore County announced

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has announced the proposed site for the mega prison in Elmore County.
The proposed site is near Highway 229 and Rifle Range Road.
A month ago, the governor announced details and locations for the construction of three mega prisons. However, at the time, the governor said multiple locations in Elmore County were being considered for Facility Two and were under review.
These are the details on the three locations:
- Facility One: A proposed site is located near AL-139/CR-2 in Bibb County. The developer team is Alabama Prison Transformation Partners (Star America; BL Harbert International; Butler-Cohen; Arrington Watkins Architects; and Johnson Controls, Inc.).
- Facility Two: A proposed site is located near AL-229/Rifle Range Road in Elmore County. The developer team is CoreCivic (CoreCivic; Caddell Construction; DLR Group; and R&N Systems Design).
- Facility Three: A proposed site is located near Bell Fork Road in Escambia County. The developer team is CoreCivic (CoreCivic; Caddell Construction; DLR Group; and R&N Systems Design).
According to the governor’s office, the Alabama Department of Corrections plans to enter into long-term leases for these three facilities.
“As such, the confidential negotiation period will continue to ensure and secure the best possible value for the state,” Ivey said in a statement Friday.
ADOC expects construction on the prisons to start early next year.
In Elmore County, ADOC expects this to create about 3,900 construction jobs.
“I am pleased with the forward progression of this pivotal initiative and look forward to financial close, which is anticipated to occur in late 2020," Ivey said.
