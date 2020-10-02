Hands On River Region 211 call center seeing increase in people needing help

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 211 Call Center, a program provided by Hands On River Region, is continuing to see a large spike in people in needing assistance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the month of Sept. the call center received nearly 2,500 calls. A big jump from the 1,800 calls they received in August.
Hands On River Region Executive Director Tasha Cooper said the large spike in calls in the month of Sept. can be attributed to people being impacted by both the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Sally.
Cooper said on average, 35 percent of their callers are looking for utility assistance, followed by housing and then food.
Non profit organizations like River Region United Way and the Central Alabama Community Foundation have collaborated to address the most vital needs of people across Central Alabama since the start of the pandemic.
“We have given out over $500,000 back into our communities,” said Burton Crenshaw, President of Central Alabama community Foundation. “That is just what our organization do, we give back.”
Despite the amount given back, River Region United Way CEO Ron Simmons said the statewide 211 call center is still ringing off the hook.
“They have seen a 300 percent increase in phone calls between March and June,” Simmons said.
A lot of those callers are seeking shelter.
“We’ve seen the increase from 12 percent to over 24 percent in those 3 months in homelessness,” Simmons said.
Many are people are looking for food.
“We’ve seen the increase from 20 percent to 40 percent in food,” Simmons said. “There’s a need. There’s a need for people right now in this community.”
If you would like to volunteer, you can go to the Hands on River Region website and sign up.
To make a donation to help those in the River Region:
