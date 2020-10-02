Lowndes County to pay fine for Confederate statue removal

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Confederate statue that stood outside the Lowndes County Commission is gone. Now the county has opted to pay a fine for it.
Mike Lewis, spokesman for the Alabama attorney general’s office, said they determined that the removal violated the Memorial Preservation Act.
The attorney general’s office states that Lowndes County has agreed to pay a $25,000 civil penalty without a court order.
The Lowndes Signal reports that a couple has donated the $25,000 to cover the fine.
