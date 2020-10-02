Lowndes County to pay fine for Confederate statue removal

The Confederate monument outside the Lowndes County Courthouse has been removed.
By WSFA Staff | October 2, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT - Updated October 2 at 3:49 PM

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Confederate statue that stood outside the Lowndes County Commission is gone. Now the county has opted to pay a fine for it.

The Lowndes County Commission voted to remove the 80-year-old statue on June 28.

Mike Lewis, spokesman for the Alabama attorney general’s office, said they determined that the removal violated the Memorial Preservation Act.

The attorney general’s office states that Lowndes County has agreed to pay a $25,000 civil penalty without a court order.

The Lowndes Signal reports that a couple has donated the $25,000 to cover the fine.

