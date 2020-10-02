Perry County school board member indicted on sex charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Perry County School Board member has been indicted on sex crimes charges.
District Attorney Michael Jackson says a Dallas County grand jury indicted Donald Nichols on sex abuse and attempted rape charges this week.
Nichols was arrested in August.
Dallas County Sheriff Michael Granthum said the incident happened at Gardner’s Island. He said Nichols took a woman fishing there. The victim reported that Nichols tried to kiss her, then got physical after she refused.
Nichols allegedly stopped when her phone rang. They then boated back to the Selma City Marina. Granthum said once they returned to the marina, Nichols took the victim’s car keys and allegedly tried to force physical contact again.
The woman said she grabbed her keys back and drove away before calling police.
Jackson said Nichols will be arraigned within the next few months.
