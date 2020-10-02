Picture perfect Fall weekend expected!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday is here! After a quiet week of weather, it looks like our forecast won’t be changing much in time for the weekend. Compared to yesterday, our Friday will be a bit cooler, but abundant sunshine is expected as well. Another cold front is in the process of clearing our area, and that means a reinforcing shot of cooler, drier air is settling into our atmosphere as we speak!
Most of you are waking up to number in the lower 50s, but there are a few towns that have dipped into the upper 40s; by October standards, are normally see temperatures dip to either side of 60s, so this is much cooler than normal.
That trend of seeing below average temperatures will also be felt during the afternoon... daytime highs will struggle to make it into the 70s for some spots, but there will be abundant sunshine to enjoy.
Friday night/Saturday morning will likely the coldest night since early May with temperatures in the 40s for the majority of our are!
The weekend looks great! Highs will be in the middle/upper 70s under a mostly clear sky.
Yet another “dry” cold front will push through on Sunday, keeping a truly fall air mass in place into early next week; daytime highs will range from the middle to upper 70s Sunday through Tuesday, and overnight lows each of those nights will fall into the 50s.
It will also stay mostly to entirely sunny except for a few clouds with Sunday’s front. These cold fronts are also ensuring that very low (comfortable) humidity levels remain in place across the region, which helps make things feel nice and refreshing!
Yet another front may try to come through during the middle of next week, but it will also also likely be dry, meaning it won’t have any moisture or energy to work with to produce rain or storms... since all of the fronts set to push through Alabama are dry, we’ve got a 100% chance of entirely dry and rain-free weather through at least next Thursday afternoon.
Tropics heating up a bit...
While our weather looks to remain quiet, the same cannot be said for the tropics. After a week of quietness in the Atlantic Basin, there are now two systems being watched by the National Hurricane Center...
Both of them are in the Caribbean Sea.
The first has been on the radar for the last few days, and now has a 80% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm- that would likely occur sometime Friday or Saturday in the Western Caribbean. The second system is located in the Eastern Caribbean as of this morning and only has a 30% chance of development over the next five days... we will also watch this disturbance over the coming days.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.