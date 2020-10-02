Timber owners look to receive grants to help recover from COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey awarded $10 million to help Alabama timber owners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The money will come from the $1.9 billion of the federal CARES Act.
Qualifying timber owners who harvested timber in Alabama during the months of March through July could receive up to $10,000 in grants.
When the pandemic hit, demand for the product decreased, and therefore, drove prices down as well.
“The pandemic really deteriorated markets for printing and writing paper. People weren’t in their offices. They weren’t printing out things," said Chris Isaacson who is the Executive Vice-President of the Alabama Forestry Association.
Timber owners were selling their timber at lower than anticipated prices.
“There was a 6.7% decrease in the demand or the consumption of raw materials," Isaacson said. "And that resulted in a decrease of 13% of the value of those delivered products.”
Bryan Cowan, the owner of Tri-Creek Timber, was able to keep his employees on the payroll during the pandemic. However, they could not sell their product for as high of a price.
“I would say it will take us at least two to three years to recover from our losses, depending on the demand of the future years, and how profitable the industry is," he said.
Cowan is not sure if his business will qualify to receive the grant. However, he said it would help them “try to overcome our losses."
Isaacson said it’s difficult to recover what the owners harvested while the prices were low.
“They’ve held that investment for 20 to 30 years and it’s very difficult for them to to recover from something like that,” he said. And that’s why this program is designed to at least help make them whole."
Ivey said the forestry industry has an economic impact of over $23 billion in the state of Alabama and provides over 40,000 jobs in some of the most rural parts of our state. About 96% of the forests in Alabama are owned by family forest owners.
