Troy University’s renaming of Bibb Graves Hall under legal review

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama attorney general’s office is investigating the legality of Troy University’s renaming of Bibb Graves Hall to John Robert Lewis Hall.
Attorney general’s office spokesman Mike Lewis said the renaming decision is under “legal review.”
Troy University approved renaming the signature building in August. The name of the late U.S. congressman and civil rights icon was put on the building this week.
Graves was an Alabama governor in the 1920s and 30s and was part of the Ku Klux Klan.
