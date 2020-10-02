Tuscaloosa making the best of lower game turnout amid pandemic

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuscaloosa normally doubles in size during home football games for Alabama but don’t look for that to happen this fall. You can feel it already with Bama taking on Texas A&M Saturday.
“It’s strange. I’m kind of interested," said Bama fan Robert Dunn of Pensacola, Florida.
Dunn felt it early Friday morning after breakfast at Rama Jamma’s.
“I think it’ll be a little different for sure. Like I said, Alabama fans are pretty rambunctious," said Dunn.
There was a strangeness to it all. A growing crowd typically swells the day before a home game around the Walk of Champions. On Friday, there was hardly a soul.
“Well, you certainty hate that," said Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox.
Maddox has chosen to look on the bright side of things rather than focus on what might’ve been this fall.
“But we’re also excited to have football return. A few months ago there was a concern it might not be possible so in many ways it is a victory," said Maddox.
A number of local businesses agree.
Realtors like Rachel Horton of EXIT Capstone Realty in Tuscaloosa are looking at the pandemic as an opportunity rather than a setback. She plans to push a mansion now on the market as a potential bed and breakfast. If the Swain House can withstand the tough times since 1835, Horton feels she can too.
“Absolutely. We’re doing a lot of virtual open houses, lots of walk-throughs, very heavy on social media," said Horton.
During normal times before a big game, drivers would park in the two parking lots off Peter Bryce Boulevard. Not Friday, not this weekend and not this season.
Nick Saban might term the current crisis as a “it is what it is” kind of challenge, but one the mayor, Dunn and Horton promise to overcome with a bit of perspective and fortitude.
The pandemic could not have come at a worse time for the Crimson Tide as the university just completed a $107 million renovation to Bryant-Denny Stadium, including a new tunnel leading to the redesigned locker room.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.