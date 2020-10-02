Tuskegee mayoral candidates make last-minute pitch before runoff

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Two candidates looking to be the leader of Tuskegee have only three days left to make their case to citizens.
Incumbent Mayor Tony Haygood is hoping to keep the progress moving for Tuskegee for four more years.
The mayor says during his term, the city is has been financially stable which has led to economic development.
Haygood says the key to this success is due to good partnerships.
“Recently we we’re just notified we won the census bowl competition and that was exciting because all of our community came together to make that happen and that’s how we’ve been able to try to do it we have success because we’re working together and we plan to do that in the future,” Haygood said.
Haygood’s opponent, Rozell Chappell Jr., says that better days are coming.
Chappell previously served on the City Council. He also served as chairman of the planning commission.
If elected mayor, he plans to beautify the city and bring more economic development.
“They are not enforcing the ordinances to beautify our community nor have they made any efforts to bring business downtown,” Chappell said. “I’m just a Tuskegee guy looking to make our community better.”
Polls will be open from 7a.m.-7p.m.
