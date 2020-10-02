UA won’t require standardized test scores for 2021 admission

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa has announced they will not require students to submit standardized test scores for 2021 admission.
According to the university, this policy change is due to the lack of access to standardized testing across the country cause by the COVID-9 pandemic.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic started to spread across the nation, many high school students were unable to take traditional standardized tests because of health guidelines,” said Matt McLendon, associate vice president and executive director of enrollment management at UA. “UA and many peer universities are making test scores optional for the upcoming freshman class due to challenges surrounding testing availability.”
Prospective students will still be required to submit an official high school transcript, meet minimum unit requirements and complete the admissions application. The change will apply to potential undergraduate students applying for admission for the spring, summer and fall semesters in 2021.
Standardized testing will also be optional for students applying for scholarships. Testing is not required, but students must fill out a scholarship application in order to be considered.
“Scholarship applicants who don’t submit a standardized test score will be reviewed on their scholarship application and GPA of core high school courses,” said McLendon. “We have a system in place that will make the review process fair for all students who apply for a scholarship, whether they choose to submit a test score or not.”
For more information visit UA Undergraduate Admissions website.
