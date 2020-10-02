UPDATE: 22-year-old identified after deadly crash on Pepperell Pkwy. in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A man killed in a crash on Pepperell Pkwy. in Opelika has been identified.
On Friday at approximately 6:08 a.m., Opelika police and fire crews responded to a car crash on Pepperell Parkway at the intersection of Airport Rd.
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris pronounced 22-year-old Jalen Treyvon Ezell dead on the scene, saying he died instantly from blunt force injuries.
The passenger was transported to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment with non-life threatening injuries.
Harris says it appears Ezell was traveling north on Airport Rd. when he lost control of the vehicle and it overturned several times, crossing onto Pepperell Pkwy. when he was ejected from the vehicle. The vehicle came to rest in the parking lot of a business. Ezell is not believed to have been wearing his seatbelt.
The Opelika Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this crash.
Anyone with information on this crash should contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.