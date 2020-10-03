Alabama offense sails over Aggies in home opener

The Aggie offense is the first to take the field, and they come up with 4 first downs in the opening drive. It’s a harrowing trip downfield as the Aggies attempt to drive back the Bama defense, but after 11 plays and a little more than 4 minutes off the clock, the Aggies fail to make the play that really matters, third and nine at the Alabama 20. The pass from quarterback Kellen Mond intended for Jalen Preston is incomplete and after a missed field goal Bama takes the field.