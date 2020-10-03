Alabama offense sails over Aggies in home opener

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As the SEC season progresses, number 2 Alabama faces took on number 13 Texas A&M at Bryant Denny for the Tide’s first home game of the season. It wasn’t the packed out stadium Bama is used to, but after last week’s season opener against Missouri, The Tide was prepared to bring their own intensity.
The Aggie offense is the first to take the field, and they come up with 4 first downs in the opening drive. It’s a harrowing trip downfield as the Aggies attempt to drive back the Bama defense, but after 11 plays and a little more than 4 minutes off the clock, the Aggies fail to make the play that really matters, third and nine at the Alabama 20. The pass from quarterback Kellen Mond intended for Jalen Preston is incomplete and after a missed field goal Bama takes the field.
Mac Jones is at it again. Fresh off last week’s air show of 249 passing yards, Bama’s opening possession consists of two plays topped of with spectacular 78 yard pass on 3rd down to John Metchie III for a touchdown. Jones has developed a style that capitalizes on timing perfect timing that is truly remarkable.
Turnovers play a role in the matchup an interception from both Jones and Mond results in respective touchdowns.
Mac Jones finishes with a career high 435 yards and 4 touchdowns. Metchie leads with 181 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns.
The Tide comes out on top over the Aggies in the final 52-24.
Alabama will take on Ole Miss next week.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.