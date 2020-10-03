80 degree temperatures return next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a picture-perfect Saturday! Highs warmed into the 70s under sunny skies. 80 degree temperatures will soon return, however...
First things first, tonight will be mostly clear, cool and comfortable. Lows will settle down into the low 50s.
Tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer than today, with many reaching the upper 70s late in the afternoon.
Yet another “dry” cold front will push through on Sunday, so we could see a few more clouds overhead, but overall it will stay mostly sunny and dry. It will also ensure that very low (comfortable) humidity levels remain in place across the region!
Winds will switch to come out of the west by midweek, allowing temperatures to warm up a bit. Highs will likely return to the middle 80s.
Our forecast will remain entirely dry for the workweek, but rain chances likely return by the weekend. This will be courtesy of a tropical disturbance. Right now, there is a high chance of a tropical depression forming in the western Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico next week. Whether it does head our way or not, it will still likely send moisture in our direction, so we’ve included the chance for rain by the weekend. We’ll watch it!
As for Tropical Storm Gamma, it will not impact Alabama.
