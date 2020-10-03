No. 7 Auburn suffers first loss against No. 4 Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (WSFA) - In the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry’s 125th meeting, the Auburn Tigers would suffer their first loss of the season against the Georgia Bulldogs, 27-6.
The Tigers would only manage to get 15 first downs and 216 total offense yards against the Bulldogs. Quarterback Bo Nix would only display 177 passing yards in Saturday night’s game.
The Bulldogs would take the field first, but, after a rush of 5 yards, two incomplete passes and a two false start penalties, it was Auburn’s turn.
However, two false start penalties would cost the Tigers 10 yards. They would only gain 1 yard before Georgia would get the ball again.
However, things took a turn for Auburn’s defense when safety Smoke Monday was ejected in the first quarter for targeting. Auburn would also lose 15 yards.
Monday is the second Tigers player to get ejected from a game for targeting this season. Last week, Auburn defensive end Derrick Hall was ejected.
The Tigers wouldn’t be able to stop the Bulldogs. With 2:56 left in the first quarter, running back Zamir White would squeeze through for a one-yard touchdown, putting the Bulldogs in the lead 7-0
Georgia would get more points on the board in the first quarter, when placekicker Jack Podlesney would kick a 21 yard field goal. With 4 minutes left in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Bulldogs would get more points on the board when quarter back Stetson Bennett would make a 21 yard pass to wide receiver George Pickens. White would be at it again, running a one-yard touchdown.
With only 1:38 left in the first half, the Tigers would get a score on the board when kicker Anders Carlson made a 20 yard field goal. The Bulldogs were ahead 24-3.
In the the third quarter, Auburn would get the ball. However, they would only manage to get a field goal. Carlson would kick a 45 yard field goal.
With 5:51 left in the third, Podlesney would kick a 25 yard field goal. The Bulldogs were ahead 27-6.
Towards the end of the third quarter, Nix’s pass would be intercepted by Bulldog’s defensive back Mark Webb, who would return 13 yards.
In the fourth quarter, Georgia would miss their chance of adding more points to the board when Podlensey missed a 45 yard field goal.
In his career start, freshman Tank Bigsby led Auburn in 31 rushing yards and 68 receiving yards
The Tigers face the Arkansas Razorbacks next Saturday with kick at 3 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.