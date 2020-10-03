This weekend forecast is about as good as it gets

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A fantastic weekend forecast is underway! After a chilly start in the 40s, temperatures will now warm into the middle 70s this afternoon. Our skies will stay sunny. It’s a perfect day to get outside!
The forecast is similar Sunday, just a few degrees warmer.
Yet another “dry” cold front will push through on Sunday, keeping a truly fall air mass in place into early next week; daytime highs will range from the middle to upper 70s Sunday through Tuesday, and overnight lows each of those nights will fall into the 50s.
It will also stay mostly to entirely sunny except for a few clouds with Sunday’s front. These cold fronts are also ensuring that very low (comfortable) humidity levels remain in place across the region, which helps make things feel nice and refreshing!
Yet another front may try to come through during the middle of next week, but it will also also likely be dry, meaning it won’t have any moisture or energy to work with to produce rain or storms... since all of the fronts set to push through Alabama are dry, we’ve got a 100% chance of entirely dry and rain-free weather through at least next Thursday afternoon.
Tropics heating up a bit...
Tropical Storm Gamma officially formed on Friday. It will not impact Alabama.
There is a second system is located in the Eastern Caribbean and has a 40% chance of developing over the next five days. We will watch this disturbance over the coming days and keep you updated!
