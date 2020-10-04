Busy night in Tuscaloosa after first home game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama football is back in Tuscaloosa with the Tide winning the first home game of the season.
“First home game has been great," UA Junior Michael Riley said. 'We have had the issues with COVID and everything going on around here, but stuff is starting to open up again. It is looking better. It’s a little off than a normal game day, but still a great atmosphere. We are in Tuscaloosa, everyone is having a great time."
“It is a little weird, but it is amazing at the same time because we are able to captivate the emotion of, you know, Alabama football, with whatever is going on and I think it is great,” UA senior Kyle Barradas said.
With a limited capacity inside the stadium, many students changed their game day routines.
“I do usually go in every year," Riley said. “They did 20% capacity, so I couldn’t get a ticket this week sadly, but usually I’m always in the game.”
“There’s barely any people," UA Junior Samantha Scheibe said. “We can’t go on the quad and limited capacity in these games. I want to go to these games, I want to cheer on our Tide. I want to be here and I want to have fun.”
Tailgating is not allowed all season and students are asked to stay off campus without a ticket to the game.
“Obviously no tail gates is a little bit of a bummer,"Barradas said. "But, everybody is making the best of it, so you cant be upset because we are all still doing whatever we can to prevent this and still have a great time.”
“We can not go to the quad and we can not go to the frats," UA Junior Corrina Mullen said. "We can not go to the bars. We can’t do anything, it’s horrible.”
Tuscaloosa bars are also limiting capacity and requiring masks. Fans have to wait in lines outside until they can be allowed inside.
“50% capacity in the bar, but a line of 100 people all next to each other, Riley said. “I’m going to be honest, no one really cares.”
“At the end of the day, you have to make what is best of the situation, so that is what we are doing here," Barradas said.
Tuscaloosa Police Department told FOX 6 it will have increased patrols over the weekend. The department is patrolling bar scenes and residential areas for house parties.
Tuscaloosa Mayor, Walt Maddox’s, office confirmed one bar was shut down on Friday, October 2nd, due to exceeding capacity limits. Tuscaloosa police said bars will be shut down for the night or given a citation if they do not listen to capacity rules.
