Mercy Baptist Church to distribute free food every Saturday in October

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mercy Baptist Church leaders are giving back to the community.
Mercy Baptist will be distributing free food to the community every Saturday this month.
Families lined up as early as 6:30 a.m. Saturday to receive food donations.
Mercy Baptist Church pastor Johnny Hollis said it’s a sign of the urgent need for help, and the church is happy to lend a helping hand.
“People have lost their jobs, they lost employment. Many of them are not able to receive adequate unemployment, compensation. So, they’re hurting and they do need food. And this is a means of distributing food to the people,” Hollis said.
Pick up times for food run from 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors have to stay in their vehicles while picking up food.
