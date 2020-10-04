Montgomery Health and Wellness Task Force holds kick-off event

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Health and Wellness Task Force held its kick-off event at Blount Cultural Park on Saturday.
The event started with a 45-minute walk around the park.
After the walk, participants got to speak with health vendors about healthy living and eating choices.
Event organizer Tamika Reed says the event is a movement that the city can look forward to.
“Now we have to be really diligent about what we are putting into our bodies, what we are putting into our minds what we are absorbing so now is the time,” Reed said.
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed says the event shows that people want to live a healthy lifestyle in the city.
“The momentum will continue to build as more people hear about it and as more people see what is exactly going on and that there is a community of people trying to have a healthier lifestyle,” Reed said.
Over 200 people participated in Saturday’s kickoff event.
