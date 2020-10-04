Tallassee Fire Department goes to work to restore playground

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A neighborhood playground has been restored after members of the Tallassee Fire Department went to work.
Tallassee True Value and Russell Building Supply donated the materials for the project.
Firefighters say that it’s important to them to keep Fantastic Fort in good shape, as it’s Tallassee’s only park.
“Replacing some boards, doing some painting. We did some pressure washing earlier in the week. Just things like that to fix it up while the park’s kind of slow right now. Once it gets back open, it will all be fixed and ready to go for the kids to play on,” said Tallassee Fire Chief Eric Jones.
The fire department says they are planning another day to continue park renovations.
