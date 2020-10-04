Warming up and watching the Tropics

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Temperatures and the Tropics are warming up. This coming week will feature highs in the 80s and eyes on the Gulf of Mexico. Let’s dive in!
First things first, today will still be a very nice day. Many will see highs in the upper 70s.
Yet another “dry” cold front is pushing through today, so we will see a few more clouds overhead, but overall it will stay mostly sunny and dry. This cold front is not going to cool us down, however...
Temperatures will continue to warm up from here. Highs will likely return to the middle 80s by the middle of the week.
Our forecast will remain dry for most the workweek, but rain chances return by the weekend. This will be courtesy of a tropical disturbance. Right now, there is a high chance of a tropical depression forming in the western Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico by early/mid week. It’s still to early to know if it will head our way and impact us, but as the storm organizes, we’ll be able to iron out details, so check back for updates.
Whether it does head our way or not, it will still likely send moisture in our direction, so we’ve included the chance for rain by the weekend. We’ll watch it!
As for Tropical Storm Gamma, it will continue to impact Mexico but is not a threat to the United States.
