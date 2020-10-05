Alabama National Fair starts Friday with pandemic adjustments

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair is set to begin soon despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers have made adjustments for the event, however.
Crowds will be limited to just 30 percent of normal capacity for 2020 and there are special rules for those coming out to have fun.
Face masks will be required to be worn at all times and temperature checks will take place at each entrance gate. Those in need of hand sanitizer can get it from stations at each gate and throughout the fairgrounds.
Organizers say 2020 will not included any major concert events or stage shows and ride
The fair starts Friday, Oct. 9, and kicks off with the annual WSFA Day at the Alabama National Fair. It runs through Oct. 18.
Admission is $10 with children under 5 free with a paid adult. Wristbands for riding are $30.
