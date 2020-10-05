Alex City residents will elect next mayor in Tuesday runoff

ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Election day rolls around again Tuesday for Alex City residents. It’s the runoff in the mayoral race featuring the incumbent mayor Tommy Spraggins and opponent Woody Baird.
Spraggins took over 17 months ago when Mayor Jim Nabors died. Spraggins wants a full term and believes he’s the man to carry on what Nabors started.
“The progress we made.. not only the two and a half years as I was City Council president and the last 17 months," Spraggins said.
“I come from a working background," said Baird.
Baird on the other hand feels a change is needed. Baird is a former registered nurse and now business owner.
“I realize the obstructionist, the administration and the city, it was really hard doing business here," he said.
Only 29 votes separated the two after the votes were counted from the general election. Baird had the most but not enough to win it outright.
“Mr. Spraggins came from being behind a desk his whole life. He has a hard time relating to working people," Baird said.
“I’ve worked in corporate world working with large budgets and large numbers of people. This is 320 people whereas Woody has not done that," said Spraggins.
Baird is 62 years old. The mayor is 68 and a former executive with the Russell Corporation.
Whoever wins will move into the City Hall, inherit a $55 million budget and take over a city with a population of around 14,000.
And there’s more. Whoever sits in mayor’s office will command a team of 320 city employees and earn a yearly salary of $60,000.
“Just going out and seeking industry and you’re gonna get something," said Baird.
“I make a bigger impact as mayor, like Russell Marine Boating and Outdoor store, the municipal complex," Spraggins countered.
Spraggins is currently the city’s 26th chief executive. Baird wants to become mayor number 27.
Speaking of the new city municipal complex in Alex City, Spraggins says COVID has created a slight delay in getting some necessary building materials in such as new flooring but is confident city employees will be in what used to be the old Russell Corporation building before Christmas.
