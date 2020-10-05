Auburn police arrest woman on charge of financial exploitation of elderly person

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested a Dadeville woman on a warrant charging her with first-degree financial exploitation of an elderly person.
Michelle Harrelson Cosper, 56, was arrested Friday, October 2. Her arrest stems from a criminal complaint that began in July 2020.
According to Auburn police, officers received a report that involved the misuse of funds belonging to a victim over 60 years old. Police say Cosper was identified as a suspect and was arrested and charged after further investigation.
Cosper was transported to the Lee County Jail where she was held on a $7,500 bond. Auburn police say additional charges are possible and the case remains under investigation.
