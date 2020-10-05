Bike riders rally to end Montgomery gun violence

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Various bike riders in Montgomery said enough is enough over the weekend, calling for people to put down their guns.
Pastor Edward Nettles, along with Montgomery police and various bike groups, carried that message as they rode around the city on motorcycles, all terrain vehicles and in slingshots promoting unity and peace to reduce violence.
One bike group, Gumptown Ryderz, said change starts in Montgomery.
“If we can clean up our city, then it’s a start. Then maybe it can leak on to other cities, to another city, and before you know it will be a big thing going,” Gumptown Ryderz bike member Roosevelt Wilson said. “If we can do that and touch one or two lives, then I feel that we have made a difference in our community.”
Nettles, who helped organize the event, hopes this message is carried to the heart of the community by young people.
“If you can get that message into the rock bed of the community, it’s a faster message than me running an ad, the people in the community can take that message back that we’re all standing against gun violence,” Nettles said.
“If we can touch the young guys and try to get their minds off of the guns and try to distract to get their minds onto something that is positive, then we are all for it,” Wilson said.
Group organizers say they plan to have more stop the violence events in the future.
