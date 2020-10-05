Black Belt Community Foundation announces first grants from COVID-19 Access Program

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Black Belt Community Foundation, Hope Credit Union and other partners have announced the first round of recoverable grants from the COVID-19 Access Program.
The program gives cities in 16 counties in Alabama’s Black Belt region immediate access to capital for COVID-19 response needs.
Perry County has received a recoverable grant of $21,441. This money will be used to install acrylic safety shields across many county offices, including the Board of Registrar, mapping office and vehicle tag registration.
The town of Yellow Bluff received a grant of $8,024 for health safety improvements.
A $24,910 recoverable grant for the town of Boligee will go toward personal protective equipment and electronic equipment to help city workers work remotely.
The COVID-19 Access Program serves as a way for communities seeking reimbursement for COVID-19-related expenses to access shares of a $250 million allocation from the CARES Act.
Under the program, Hope Credit Union provides BBCF with a line of credit, allowing the nonprofit to make recoverable grants to cities and counties in amounts of $50,000 or less at a time for the purchase of reimbursable COVID‐related items. BBCF requires confirmation from the state that the expenditures are reimbursable before the grant is made and only allows one recoverable grant to be outstanding at a time.
Municipal leaders in the Black Belt region can apply for the program by Dec. 20. Click here for more information.
