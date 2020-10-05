Convicted Ala. murderer dies after contracting COVID-19 in prison

Convicted Ala. murderer dies after contracting COVID-19 in prison
Willie Bernard Collins (Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WSFA Staff | October 5, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT - Updated October 5 at 7:04 PM

ELMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has reported another inmate death liked to COVID-19.

Willie Bernard Collins, 67, was serving a life sentence at Staton Correctional Facility for a murder conviction out of Mobile County.

Prison officials say Collins was housed in Staton’s infirmary due to multiple pre-existing health conditions. After testing positive for COVID-19 on June 11, he was placed in medical isolation within the infirmary.

Officials say his condition worsened, so he was transferred to a local hospital on July 31 for additional care. Collins remained at the hospital until he died on Oct. 1.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.