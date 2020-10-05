Could you be experiencing ‘quarantine fatigue'?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re having a hard time finding a healthy work-life balance during this pandemic, you’re not alone.
In fact, one UAB doctor said “quarantine fatigue” is more common than you think.
He said it happens when you’re working from home and the lines between your job and your personal obligations become blurred.
We’re now seven months into the coronavirus pandemic. Alabamians are returning to the workplace, but many are still working from home and struggling to separate their professional and personal lives.
“We typically have a period of transition in a typical work situation, the commute,” said Assistant Director of the Translational Research for Injury Prevention, or TRIP, Dr. Benjamin McManus.
“Even though transportation, of course, we know has its inherent risks and dangers, it has been able to serve as a barrier between, ‘I’m here working now, and now I’m focusing on my home life and that work,’” Dr. McManus explained.
Doctors said you may be suffering from quarantine fatigue if you’re unable to complete certain tasks, or work at your normal level of efficiency.
“One of the things we might notice we might feel a loss of control, and that’s because we have both the work and the home life overlapping. We start to lose control…or we have the sense that we’re losing control, in one or both of those areas,” Dr. McManus said.
But the key to beating quarantine fatigue is establishing a designated time and place to work.
“Even though we’re working from home, maybe it’s just as simple as getting dressed as if we are going to work and treating it like the workday…preparations and everything that goes therein,” Dr. McManus said.
Other symptoms of quarantine fatigue can include lack of sleep and increased sleep disturbances, which could lead to heart health and other issues down the road.
Dr. McManus said if you’re unable to establish healthy work-life boundaries, you may want to seek help from your primary care physician.
