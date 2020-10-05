Former Macon East teacher, coach arrested on new sex abuse charge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former teacher and coach arrested in September on sex charges has been arrested on a new charge, according to court and jail records.
James Brantley Jr., was arrested Sunday and charged with a second count of first-degree sexual abuse.
Court documents for the new charge indicate Brantley is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager in early 2010. The victim told police Brantley gave her alcohol, forcibly held her down and sexually assaulted her.
Brantley, 48, was previously arrested on Sept. 24 and charged with school employee having sexual contact with a student under 19 and first-degree sexual abuse.
In that case he’s accused of giving a teenager alcohol and assaulting her on Sept. 20.
Macon East Academy Headmaster Glynn Lott confirmed Brantley was a former teacher and coach at the school.
Brantley was released from the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $15,000 bond.
