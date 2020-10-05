Junior League’s Holiday Market goes virtual this year, starts Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Junior League of Montgomery’s Holiday Market is a tradition here in the River Region, but there are some changes this year because of the pandemic.
The event will be mostly virtual. The virtual Holiday Market will go live at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The public can purchase a $5 ticket by registering on the Holiday Market website.
Here is the full Holiday Market 2020 Calendar of Events:
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Preview Party POP up Shop and Silent Auction
- Virtual Holiday Market will go live at 9 a.m.
- The market will kick off with a special Preview Party POP up Shop in the shopping space next to Frutta Bowls at The Shoppes at Eastchase. The Preview Party POP up Shop will feature The Artist Tree, Emily’s Heirloom Pound Cakes, Melissa Warnke Candles, Kids Art Kits by Barb’s on Mulberry, as well as some live silent auction previews. The shop will be open for one day only from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Proof of virtual market ticket suggested.
- Silent Auction will go live on this day. Silent Auction is all online this year, and a link will be posted on this page as well as on Facebook.
- Web link for silent auction: https://www.biddingforgood.com/jleaguemontgomery
- Mobile link for silent auction: https://bforg.com/jleaguemontgomery
Thursday, Oct. 8: Holiday Market Spirit Night
- Spirit Night will take place at Full Moon BBQ from 4 to 8 p.m. Dine in, drive through, or take out, and put Holiday Market on your receipt and Full Moon will give back a percentage to the Junior League of Montgomery!
Friday, Oct. 9: Girls Friday Out
- Holiday Market is teaming up with some local boutiques for the day/night. There will be gift card drawings throughout the day from local boutiques will be drawn! The boutiques to offer a special Holiday Market discount for the day! Participating boutiques include BeYoutiful Boutique, Chantilly Boutique, Ex Voto Vintage, Heather Pierce Designs, and Splurge.
Saturday, Oct. 10: Virtual Santa Day
- Santa Claus is coming to the Junior League headquarters! He will offer 20 Zoom call slots from 9 a.m. to 3p.m.
- The ticketed slots will go on sale soon on the Junior League of Montgomery’s website. The cost is $15 for a 5 to 7 minute ZOOM call with Santa, Adults will fill out a personalized questionnaire so Santa will be able to personalize each call! This is a first come first serve basis as there are a limited number of slots.
Sunday, Oct. 11: Virtual Market
- Silent Auction closes at 8 p.m.
- Market shopping will close a 10 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.