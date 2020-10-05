Man shot to death Sunday morning in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened its 48th homicide investigation of the year after an early Sunday morning shooting left one person dead.
Police and fire medics responded to the 2700 block of Whispering Pines Drive around 4:15 Sunday morning in regards to a person being shot. They found Justin Jackson, 32, who was pronounced dead on the scene.
MPD said the circumstances of the shooting death remain under investigation and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
